Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 459022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Upwork Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $218,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,608.79. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $208,729.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,478.44. This trade represents a 51.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 582,132 shares of company stock worth $11,080,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 50.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after buying an additional 882,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,079,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 108.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

