Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.37 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 2103406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

