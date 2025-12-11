Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.5710, with a volume of 8396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

