Gemini Space Station Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GEMI)

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 8,154 call options.
Gemini Space Station Trading Up 19.4%
Shares of GEMI stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,361. Gemini Space Station has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.
Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Space Station
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.
Gemini Space Station Company Profile
Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.
