Gemini Space Station Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GEMI)

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 8,154 call options.

Gemini Space Station Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of GEMI stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,361. Gemini Space Station has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEMI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.