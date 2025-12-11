Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.8410, with a volume of 76391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFPM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 59.43%.The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

