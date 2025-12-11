Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.1450, with a volume of 734240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of Tetra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,415.68. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,599,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 864,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 78.7% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 107,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.