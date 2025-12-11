Tetra Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTI)

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 32,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,396% compared to the typical volume of 2,145 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of Tetra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,415.68. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Stock Up 7.1%

NYSE TTI traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 1,644,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,526. Tetra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTI. CJS Securities started coverage on Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.50 price target on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

