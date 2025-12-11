iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.3550, with a volume of 1044398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.64. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $997.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

