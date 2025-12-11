Axie Infinity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.46 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $171.36 million and $23.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,427,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 167,425,726.56839028 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.03223615 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 563 active market(s) with $23,594,815.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

