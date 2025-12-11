IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 1.8% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $423.39 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,187,258,275 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

