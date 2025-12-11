Lisk Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $45.77 million and $11.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000215 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,459,379 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

