Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $13.0190. Approximately 1,264,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 732,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,053,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $703.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

