Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.12 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and $8.14 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,180,552 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 255,184,033.92693627 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.17636337 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $7,596,741.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

