TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.73 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $15.73 million and $5.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,385,068,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,406,688 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,344,195,694.20467224 with 1,329,533,760.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.01165089 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $4,785,025.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

