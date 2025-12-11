Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 168,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,630. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.