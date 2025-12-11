Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$46.60 and last traded at C$46.76. Approximately 162,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 435,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.57.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Empire

Empire Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.34. The company has a market cap of C$10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of C$8 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire Company Limited will post 2.9581227 EPS for the current year.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.