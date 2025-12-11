iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $143.6950, with a volume of 65143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.26.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
