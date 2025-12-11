iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $143.6950, with a volume of 65143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

