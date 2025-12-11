Defence (LON:ALRT) Trading Down 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) traded down 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 and last traded at GBX 1.45. 24,195,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 71,445,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69.

Defence Trading Down 9.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £36.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.21.

About Defence

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

