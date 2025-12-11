Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 15.1% – What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.46. Approximately 119,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 47,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$207.82 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1092044 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

