Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.4720, with a volume of 522574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

