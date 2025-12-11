Synthetix (SNX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $161.06 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $161.06 million and $21.96 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,024.49 or 1.00184456 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 343,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,216 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
