Solchat (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0922 on Exchanges

Solchat (CHAT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Solchat has a market cap of $741.45 thousand and $69.48 thousand worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solchat has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solchat token can now be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,024.49 or 1.00184456 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Profile

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.09125312 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $66,515.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

