Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.5140, with a volume of 9051219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 722.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.