Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.6910, with a volume of 3894751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 401.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

