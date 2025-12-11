SOLVE Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $89.86 thousand and $50.76 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.