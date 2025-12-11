Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.8750, with a volume of 17131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 282,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

