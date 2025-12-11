Contrasting Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) and Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Super Group (SGHC)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $2.45 billion 0.31 -$567.75 million ($4.88) -3.19 Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 3.07 $122.38 million $0.43 26.08

Super Group (SGHC) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group (SGHC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group (SGHC) has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Super Group (SGHC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -17.41% -63.71% -4.45% Super Group (SGHC) 10.05% 43.14% 25.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bally’s and Super Group (SGHC), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 1 5 0 0 1.83 Super Group (SGHC) 0 1 8 2 3.09

Bally’s currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Super Group (SGHC) has a consensus target price of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Super Group (SGHC)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group (SGHC) is more favorable than Bally’s.

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats Bally’s on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course. The International Interactive segment includes the European and Asian operations of Gamesys, a business-to-consumer iCasino operator. The North America Interactive segment covers a portfolio of sports betting, iGaming, and free-to-play gaming brands such as Bally’s Interactive, SportCaller, and Live at the Bike, and the North American operations of Gamesys. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

