SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.22 and last traded at $68.9040, with a volume of 19547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.4%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
