SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.22 and last traded at $68.9040, with a volume of 19547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.