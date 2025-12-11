Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $33.96 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00004057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,598,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,342,596 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,598,206.39110796 with 3,342,595.66001866 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.991315 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $14,629.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

