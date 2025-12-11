Insider Buying: Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,396.72 in Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 628 shares of Mexico Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $12,396.72. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,630,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,179,930.86. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,403 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $47,170.89.

On Friday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,492 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,488.28.

On Thursday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 698 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $13,666.84.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 299 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $5,812.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,902 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $212,043.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,869 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,697.90.

On Friday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,752.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 47,273 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $905,277.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,451 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $254,761.94.

Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Mexico Fund stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 10,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexico Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 305,864 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

