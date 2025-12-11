SciDev (ASX:SDV) Insider Michael(Mike) Utsler Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Utsler bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,200.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 million, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.70.

SciDev Limited supplies environmental solutions focused on water intensive industries in Australia and the United States. The company offers engineering and process control; specialty chemical fluid formulations; and chemical products for applications, including flocculation, filtration, sludge dewatering, friction reduction, shale inhibition, rheology control, and pipe-on-pipe lubrication.

