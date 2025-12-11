SciDev (ASX:SDV) Insider Michael(Mike) Utsler Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Utsler bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,200.00.
SciDev Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 million, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.70.
SciDev Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SciDev
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tesla Bulls See $500 Ahead—But Bears Warn of a Painful Reversal
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Missed NVIDIA? Braze Might Be the Next AI Stock Breakout
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart’s NASDAQ Switch Could Change Everything for WMT Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SciDev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciDev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.