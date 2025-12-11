Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells 3,384 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Eugenia Corrales sold 3,384 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $63,483.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,483.84. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 1,352,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,303. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.