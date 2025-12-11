Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 per share, with a total value of £149.94.
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 156 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 per share, for a total transaction of £201.24.
- On Friday, October 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 112 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 per share, with a total value of £150.08.
- On Wednesday, September 24th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 250 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £355.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SBRE traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 125.60. 449,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,855. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 160.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
