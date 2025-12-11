Murray Auchincloss Buys 85 Shares of BP (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 446 per share, for a total transaction of £379.10.

LON:BP traded down GBX 2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 443.25. 37,597,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 415.71. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 379.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BP from GBX 490 to GBX 525 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on BP from GBX 475 to GBX 525 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 460 to GBX 480 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

