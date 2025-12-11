Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Insider Michael Kavanagh Purchases 66,380 Shares

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kavanagh bought 66,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.14 per share, with a total value of A$274,813.20.

Michael Kavanagh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michael Kavanagh acquired 109,685 shares of Nanosonics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of A$462,870.70.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

