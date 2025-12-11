Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Insider Sells A$165,044.00 in Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Lacaze sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.00, for a total transaction of A$165,044.00.

Amanda Lacaze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Amanda Lacaze sold 38,688 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.31, for a total transaction of A$553,663.97.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

