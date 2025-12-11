Oracle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the enterprise software provider on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th.
Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
Oracle Stock Down 13.5%
Shares of ORCL traded down $30.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,471,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average is $240.90. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
