Volterra Technologies LP Invests $946,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Volterra Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.57.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $223.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

