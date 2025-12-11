Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
INDB traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank
In other news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,650. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $29,941.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,779.01. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,482. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
