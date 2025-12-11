Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,650. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $29,941.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,779.01. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,482. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

