Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.36 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and $214.93 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,311,183,753 coins and its circulating supply is 13,311,071,483 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

