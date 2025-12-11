Dero Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 5% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $6.57 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89,858.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.27 or 0.00624614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00451958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.65 or 0.00498166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00014583 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.