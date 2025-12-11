SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $124.53 million and approximately $54.55 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.10776414 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $46,183.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

