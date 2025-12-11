Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.39, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.60 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 22.24%.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKIL traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 416,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,304. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.