Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Centene traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.6990. 1,817,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,392,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Centene by 11,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

