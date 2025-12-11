Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 4,835,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,690,418 shares.The stock last traded at $34.6230 and had previously closed at $34.98.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
