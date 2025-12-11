Energy Vault Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 13,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 287% compared to the average volume of 3,480 call options.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NRGV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 119.98% and a negative net margin of 172.61%.The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on shares of Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,216,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,943.51. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,934,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,550.02. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $197,850 and sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.