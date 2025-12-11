Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $178.95, but opened at $186.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $187.5750, with a volume of 84,492 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $6,309,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 770,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,044,314.62. This trade represents a 4.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $12,146,000. Dalal Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,296,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

