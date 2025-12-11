Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $141.61, but opened at $150.05. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $151.2650, with a volume of 589,976 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.23) by $0.03. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at $760,275. This represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 196.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

