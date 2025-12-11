Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citizens Jmp upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Warby Parker traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $29.3840, with a volume of 4118509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

WRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 987.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,182,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,148 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,589,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,172,000 after buying an additional 1,194,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $21,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,920.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

