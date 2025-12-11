Rep. Richard McCormick Buys Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Realty Income stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 11/5/2025.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6%

O traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. 1,449,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,107,000 after buying an additional 3,594,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,844,000 after purchasing an additional 175,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

